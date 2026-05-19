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Legal battle brews over new tea levy, directorship

By Kamau Muthoni | May. 19, 2026

Tea farmers affiliated to Gathuthi Tea Factory in Nyeri on a farm, March 27, 2024. [File, Standard]

Tea sector players have moved to court to challenge new levies introduced by the Tea Board of Kenya (TBK).

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Tea Board of Kenya Tea Levy Agriculture CS Mutahi Kagwe Tea Sector
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