The Standard

State goes after electric cars as road levy funding dims

By Graham Kajilwa | Feb. 10, 2026

The 100 per cent NETA V electric vehicle being showcased by MOJA EV Kenya Limited at Sameer Business Park in Nairobi, on May 31, 2024. [File, Standard]

The country's adoption of electric vehicles might fuel the development of more toll roads as the government agonises over a new source of revenue to replace the guaranteed Road Maintenance Levy Fund (RMLF).

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Why we should have electoral reforms before next elections
EACC targets Kaberia, Mwendwa over Sh330M in 2018 CHAN stadium scam
The Standard
