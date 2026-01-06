Big banks predict fall in borrowing costs under new CBK pricing model

Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) holds and manages foreign exchange reserves, is charged with the responsiblity for formulating monetary policy to achieve and maintain price stability Feb 6, 2020.[FILE,Standard]

The chief executives of Kenya's two largest banks reckon that borrowing costs for customers will decline as a new Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) mandated loan pricing system takes full effect from March this year improving transparency and the transmission of monetary policy.

