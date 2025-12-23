Renewed push for Africa to have a say in global financial architecture

President William Ruto and his Ghanian counterpart John Mahama. [PCS]

African leaders have continued to endorse a new initiative to overhaul outdated, selfish, and Western-centred global financial, health and development models that try to recolonise the continent.

Through an initiative, dubbed the Accra Reset, a global south–anchored platform that calls for a fundamental re-engineering of international development, global governance, and financing models, the leaders led by Ghanaian President John Dramani Mahama plan to transform the continent’s financial architecture.