Kalonzo replaces Raila as Azimio boss in major shake-up

Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka. [File,Standard]

Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka has been appointed Party Leader of the Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Coalition Party, replacing Raila Odinga, who died in October last year.

The Azimio Coalition Party Council, chaired by former President Uhuru Kenyatta, on Monday dropped Junet Mohamed as Secretary General and appointed Suba South MP Caroli Omondi in his place, while former Nairobi Town Clerk Philip Kisia was named Executive Director.

The announcement followed a joint session of the Azimio Council and National Executive Committee held on Monday, 2 February, which brought together senior coalition leaders to review the party's structure and political strategy.

The Office of the Registrar of Political Parties confirmed it had received notification of the changes and formally notified Mohamed in writing of his removal from the secretary general position.

The coalition was advised to publicise the changes in line with Section 20 of the Political Parties Act, which governs internal party governance and transparency.

Omondi is a first-term Member of Parliament elected in August 2022 to represent Suba South Constituency.

He served as a former aide to Raila Odinga and has been publicly working with President William Ruto and the Kenya Kwanza administration, arguing that cooperation with the government was necessary for development in his constituency.

Kisia was the last Town Clerk of the City of Nairobi, serving from April 2009 until June 2012.

The restructuring comes as the opposition outfit seeks renewed political momentum following Raila's death from cardiac arrest at 80 while receiving medical treatment in Kerala, India, on 15 October 2025.

"The appointments have been necessitated by evolving political circumstances which have called for prompt and strategic leadership enhancements," the coalition noted.

Political observers say the leadership shake-up aims to give Azimio a clear political anchor and consolidate its support base as Kenya heads towards the 2027 polls.

The elevation of Musyoka marks a new chapter for Azimio, which has grappled with questions over succession and direction since losing its founding leader.

Junet's removal came weeks after Azimio affiliate parties called for his immediate resignation from all coalition leadership positions, accusing him of making reckless statements and mismanaging agents' funds during the 2022 General Election.

Musyoka will anchor the coalition's political vision, while Omondi and Kisia will focus on operational management, policy execution and institutional strengthening.

"The coalition remains committed to inclusive, principled and forward-looking governance in service to all Kenyans," Azimio noted.