Irony of State's borrowing binge amid increased private sector financing

KeNHA workers erect bumps at Rironi along Nakuru Nairobi highway. China Road and Bridge Corporation is inching closer to clinching the deal to construct and operate the Rironi-Mau Summit toll road. [File, Standard]
In its pursuit of private sector players to build infrastructure projects through the public-private partnership (PPP) model, the government had sought to stay away from lenders but also avoid frequent hikes in taxes.
