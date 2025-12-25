Wetang'ula warns against politicising Jirongo's death

National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang’ula with Siaya Governor James Orengo and Roots Party Leader George Wajackoyah visited Jirongo’s home in Lumakanda, Lugari Constituency to condole with his family.[Bernard Lusigi,Standard]

National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang’ula has urged political leaders to exercise restraint and avoid exploiting the death of former Cabinet minister and Lugari MP Cyrus Jirongo for political gain even as various leaders pile pressure at the government to break its silence amid foul play rumours

While calling for sobriety, Speaker Wetang’ula said he was deeply pained by the loss, describing Jirongo as a unifying national figure whose legacy should not be scandalised through political grandstanding.

He spoke on Wednesday, with Siaya Governor James Orengo and Roots Party Leader George Wajackoyah visited Jirongo’s home in Lumakanda, Lugari Constituency to condole with his family.

“I appeal to leaders to show restraint and respect the family during this difficult moment. Let us not use this tragedy for cheap political mileage,” Wetang’ula said.

The Speaker revealed that he was among the last people to meet Jirongo before his untimely death in a road accident at Karai area in Naivasha.

Offering a personal tribute, Wetang’ula recounted a friendship spanning more than three decades, which began in 1988 when Jirongo was his client during his days as a practising lawyer.

“I first met Jirongo in 1988 when he gave me a case to handle, which I won, and he paid me Sh180,000,” Wetang’ula said.

He recalled that on the evening before the fatal accident, he had met Jirongo in Karen alongside businessman Rebman Malala and retired General and Athletics Kenya president Jackson Tuwei.

“At around 9.30 pm, I excused myself because I was travelling to the Coast to attend the burial of an MP who had also died in a road accident,” he said.

Wetang’ula said he was shocked the following morning when news broke that Jirongo had perished in a crash.

Describing the former minister as a vibrant politician, successful businessman and peace-loving leader, the Speaker said Jirongo related well across political divides and was committed to unity, particularly within the Luhya community.

“Jirongo died before achieving his dream of uniting the Luhya community. The best way to honour him is to ensure that this dream is realised,” Wetang’ula said, adding that unity would be the greatest tribute the community could offer.

The Speaker said his early visit to the bereaved family was in keeping with African tradition, urging leaders to stand with grieving families beyond funeral-day appearances.

“In African custom, you do not wait until the burial. You come early to mourn and to stand with the family,” he said.

He eulogised Jirongo as a selfless leader who often sacrificed personal comfort to assist others, noting that while public figures receive applause, the deepest pain of loss is borne by widows and children.

Siaya Governor James Orengo, who accompanied the Speaker, said Jirongo played a key role in Kenya’s struggle for democracy and was instrumental in advancing the reform agenda.

“Jirongo had no political boundaries. He was a friend to all and always put the interests of the country first,” Orengo said.

Orengo, however, said more answers than questions are needed from the government.

"Jirongo was a threat to the government because of his political and financial powers, and it knew that if he sponsored any party, then it would be a threat to the existing regime," said Orengo.

He added, "Jirongo has been in court many times over fake cases from the government just to muzzle him, and I have been his lawyer, and therefore he became an enemy of the state by a few people in the government who were afraid of him."

Roots Party Leader George Wajackoyah asked President William Ruto’s administration to break its silence and give satisfactory answers surrounding the mysterious death of Jirongo.

"We have many gaps pertaining to Jirongo’s death. Why has the government not said anything about the death, and why the silence?. We want to be told what happened," said Wajackoyah.

Wajackoyah asked the government to identify the owner of a Probox-type vehicle that was seen behind the late's vehicle.

"We want to know what the probox was carrying. Was is it the body of Jirongo nor was his body in the said Jirongo’s Mercedes vehicle?. People also need to know the whereabouts of the passengers who had boarded the said bus," said Wajackoyah.

Bungoma Senator and Senate Chief Whip Wafula Wakoli and Bungoma Woman Representative Catherine Wambilianga urged Luhya leaders to emulate Jirongo’s honesty, generosity and commitment to unity.

“His death should bring the Luhya community closer together, not divide it,” Wakoli said.

Ms Wambilianga said she admired Jirongo’s devotion to family, noting that he ensured his wives and children were well taken care of.

Other leaders present included Webuye East MP Martin Pepela, Lugari MP Nabii Nabwera and former presidential candidate Prof George Wajackoyah.

Jirongo will be laid to rest on December 30 at his rural home in Lumakanda, Lugari Constituency