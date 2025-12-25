PS Wachira dismisses CS Ruku's proposal to divide Mt Kenya

Cabinet Secretary for Public Service, Human Capital Developement and Special Programmes, Geoffrey Ruku when he made an Impromptu Visit to the government offices at the Eastern regional headquarters in Embu town, Embu County. August 18, 2025. [Muriithi Mugo, Standard]

Energy Principal Secretary Alex Wachira has dismissed public service Cabinet Secretary Geoffrey Ruku's suggestion that the Mt Kenya region should be divided into two.

"I have heard Ruku saying that there should be two titles, one for Mt Kenya East and another for Mt Kenya West. He is out of order since the region is one and will remain united under President William Ruto's political patronage. He should understand the title has always been one for decades," Wachira added.

Speaking during a food and non-food stuff donation at Irigithathi Primary School in Kieni, Wachira said that there is no way the mountain, which has remained together, can be divided and will remain as a block under President William Ruto.

Wachira said CS Ruku was quoted saying in Embu that Mt Kenya could have two titles, effectively dividing the political influence of the region.

Wachira said that the region which has attracted political suitors has the best chance of returning to the helm come 2032.

"We should be patient as a region, allow Ruto to finish his term, and seek the seat come 2032; that is our best bet," said Wachira.