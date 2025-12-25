×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Truth Without Fear
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
The Standard

PS Wachira dismisses CS Ruku's proposal to divide Mt Kenya

By Purity Mwangi | Dec. 25, 2025
Cabinet Secretary for Public Service, Human Capital Developement and Special Programmes, Geoffrey Ruku when he made  an Impromptu Visit to the government offices at the Eastern regional headquarters in Embu town, Embu County. August 18, 2025. [Muriithi Mugo, Standard]

Energy Principal Secretary Alex Wachira has dismissed public service Cabinet Secretary Geoffrey Ruku's suggestion that the Mt Kenya region should be divided into two.

"I have heard Ruku saying that there should be two titles, one for Mt Kenya East and another for Mt Kenya West. He is out of order since the region is one and will remain united under President William Ruto's political patronage. He should understand the title has always been one for decades," Wachira added.

Speaking during a food and non-food stuff donation at Irigithathi Primary School in Kieni, Wachira said that there is no way the mountain, which has remained together, can be divided and will remain as a block under President William Ruto.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Wachira said CS Ruku was quoted saying in Embu that Mt Kenya could have two titles, effectively dividing the political influence of the region.

Wachira said that the region which has attracted political suitors has the best chance of returning to the helm come 2032.

"We should be patient as a region, allow Ruto to finish his term, and seek the seat come 2032; that is our best bet," said Wachira.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Cabinet Secretary Geoffrey Ruku Energy Principal Secretary Alex Wachira Mt Kenya Politics MT Kenya
.

Latest Stories

Standard Group senior videographer Rashid Idi dies after short illness
Standard Group senior videographer Rashid Idi dies after short illness
Nairobi
By Esther Nyambura
2 hrs ago
Calls for Kenyans to stop recklessness on roads this festive season dominate X-mas celebrations
Western
By Bernard Lusigi
5 hrs ago
Former Nyali MP Awiti Bolo tells Nassir to rein in county askaris over hawker harassment
Coast
By Willis Oketch
5 hrs ago
.

The Standard Insider

DCI reveals owner of probox vehicle captured on CCTV before Jirongo's death
By Julius Chepkwony 6 hrs ago
DCI reveals owner of probox vehicle captured on CCTV before Jirongo's death
ODM wrangles deepen over plot to 'auction' party to President
By Bernard Lusigi and Brian Kisanji 8 hrs ago
ODM wrangles deepen over plot to 'auction' party to President
High Court blocks payment of Sh6.2 billion linked to NYS 'air suppliers'
By Nancy Gitonga 1 day ago
High Court blocks payment of Sh6.2 billion linked to NYS 'air suppliers'
Legal officer murdered hours after returning from graduation in Bondo
By Isaiah Gwengi 1 day ago
Legal officer murdered hours after returning from graduation in Bondo
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved