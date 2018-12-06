Bad hair day? Six easy ways to make a classy braid chignon

ALSO READ: Why Supermodel Naomi Campbell is in Kenya
Photos: Jenipher Wachie
Model: Wangari Gitonga
Make-up: Karey Gitonga
This is a sassy style for small holiday parties.
1. Make sure your hair is clean and straightened
2. Apply a bit of hair food.
3. Comb through to remove any tangles.
4. Make a parting from your left side going down to your back then curve to your front.
5. Interact your hair using three strands method then tuck-in the tip and use pins to secure.
6. Use your fingers to loosen the sides then clip in a hair clip or a flower and your good to bounce.
