Bad hair day? Six easy ways to make a classy braid chignon

Photos: Jenipher Wachie

Model: Wangari Gitonga

Make-up: Karey Gitonga

This is a sassy style for small holiday parties.

1. Make sure your hair is clean and straightened

2. Apply a bit of hair food.

3. Comb through to remove any tangles.

4. Make a parting from your left side going down to your back then curve to your front.

5. Interact your hair using three strands method then tuck-in the tip and use pins to secure.

6. Use your fingers to loosen the sides then clip in a hair clip or a flower and your good to bounce.

