﻿ Bad hair day? Six easy ways to make a classy braid chignon : Evewoman - The Standard
Evewoman-logo

Fashion Tips

Bad hair day? Six easy ways to make a classy braid chignon

user-avatar
By
Shiro Wanyoike

06th Dec 2018

ALSO READ: Why Supermodel Naomi Campbell is in Kenya

Photos: Jenipher Wachie 

Model: Wangari Gitonga 

Make-up:  Karey Gitonga 

This is a sassy style for small holiday parties. 

1. Make sure your hair is clean and straightened 

2. Apply a bit of hair food.

ALSO READ: Photos: Why netizens are gushing over Janet Mbugua’s hair months after delivery

3. Comb through to remove any tangles. 

4. Make a parting from your left side going down to your back then curve to your front.

5. Interact your hair using three strands method then tuck-in the tip and use pins to secure.

ALSO READ: Five facts that will make you want to wear fake lashes

6. Use your fingers to loosen the sides then clip in a hair clip or a flower and your good to bounce.

SignUp For Newsletter

Get amazing content delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our daily Newsletter.

Headgames
Hair Tips
Fashion And Beauty

Related Stories

Why Supermodel Naomi Campbell is in Kenya

Readers Lounge

Why Supermodel Naomi Campbell is in Kenya

By Derrick Oluoch

Photos: Why netizens are gushing over Janet Mbugua’s hair months after delivery

Readers Lounge

Photos: Why netizens are gushing over Janet Mbugua’s hair months after delivery

By Wambui Mbuthia

Five facts that will make you want to wear fake lashes

Beauty

Five facts that will make you want to wear fake lashes

By Davis Muli

International fashion house YSL launches jewellery resembling the male member

Readers Lounge

International fashion house YSL launches jewellery resembling the male member

By The Mirror

Photos: Kenya’s super stylish mother of four who is giving everyone bikini body goals

Entertainment

Photos: Kenya’s super stylish mother of four who is giving everyone bikini body goals

By Wambui Mbuthia

Six easy steps on how to achieve a vintage cascade

Fashion Tips

Six easy steps on how to achieve a vintage cascade

By Shiro Wanyoike

Latest Stories

telegram-follow

Popular Stories

next

Evewoman