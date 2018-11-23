﻿ Photos of Jacque Maribe at MP Naisula Lesuuda’s wedding : Evewoman - The Standard
Photos of Jacque Maribe at MP Naisula Lesuuda’s wedding

23rd Nov 2018

ALSO READ: Samburu West MP Naisula Lesuuda ties knot in lavish wedding

Jacque Maribe was among the guests who graced the wedding of Samburu West MP, Naisula Lesuuda.

Maribe made her first public appearance at wedding by landing at the event accompanied by Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria and other acquaintances.

Lesuuda exchanged vows with her fiancé Robert Kiplagat in a posh event held at St. Philips ACK church, Lesirai, Samburu.

They announced their engagement on January 1 this year.

The Citizen TV journalist is out on bond after being released in connection with the murder of businesswoman Monica Kimani.

ALSO READ: Seven lessons women can learn from Maribe

Her fiancé Joseph ‘Jowie’ Irungu was denied bail.

Here are photos of Maribe at the wedding;

ALSO READ: Jacque Maribe joins list of TV beauties whose love lives took a wrong turn

