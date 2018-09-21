The last words of Kyrzayda Rodriguez, famous fashion blogger who succumbed to cancer

Kyrzayda Rodriguez [Courtesy]

Kyrzayda Rodriguez, a popular Instagram blogger from the Dominican Republic, died after a 10-month battle with stomach cancer.

ALSO READ: 7 common underwear mistakes we make

The 40-year-old blogger was diagnosed with stage four cancer in November last year and she never shied from openly talking about her treatment with her followers. She regularly shared posts about her chemotherapy treatments and losing her hair. Kyrzayda Rodriguez maintaned her smile after cancer

Rodriguez kept her followers engaged with her meticulous fashion sense even to her last breathe. She often wrote about how life with cancer had taught her to appreciate the little things in life.

And in August, on one of her posts on Instagram, she openly wrote to her fans that she would be discontinuing her chemotherapy treatment, stating that the treatment was not helping her as she had desired.

“The chemo and radiation will be discontinued because it is not working the way I hoped it would, I have decided to stop these treatments so that I can enjoy the rest of my time with my friends and family and to be as pain-free as possible.” Rodriguez’ post read. She shared her photos even as she continued her chemotherapy treatments [Courtesy]

The mother of one, who had nearly half-a-million followers on Instagram, in her last post, encouraged her followers telling them that the most important thing in life is love:

“I have a brand new car parked outside that can’t do anything for me, I have all kinds of designers clothes, shoes and bags that can’t do anything for me, I have money in my account that can’t do anything for me, I have a big well-furnished house that can’t do anything for me.

Look, I’m lying here in a twin size hospital bed; I can take a plane any day of the week if I like but that can’t do anything for me ... So do not let anyone make u feel bad for the things you don’t have - but the things u have, be happy with those; if you have a roof over your head who cares what kind of furniture is in it... the most important thing in life is LOVE.

ALSO READ: Beauty hacks for the busy mum

Lastly, make sure you enjoy the ones you love”. She wrote

Sadly, on September 9, in a heartfelt Instagram post, her loved ones announced she had passed on, less than a year after her diagnosis.

Kyrzayda Rodriguez will not only be remembered for being a great fashion image, but for her positive wellness and lifestyle influence.