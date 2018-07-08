﻿ John Legend’s wife Chrissy Teigen breastfeeding her son and another ‘baby’ simultaneously : Evewoman - The Standard
Evewoman-logo

Baby Care

Hilarious: John Legend’s wife Chrissy Teigen doubles her breastfeeding duties to appease older daughter

user-avatar
By
Derrick Oluoch

08th Jul 2018
Teigen, Legend and Luna [Courtesy]

Chrissy Teigen took the internet by storm when she shared a hilarious picture of herself engaging in her breastfeeding duties. In the photo, she is breastfeeding her son Miles but interestingly, there is another baby in the mix.

ALSO READ: Emotions ran high as Tanzanian kid celeb is laid to rest, mother collapses

Probably she did not plan for this but now her breastfeeding duties have doubled. Teigen says that her older daughter, Luna Stephens, is making her feed her baby doll now:

"Luna making me feed her babydoll so I guess I have twins now." Teigen says

Teigen also shared more photos on her Instagram Stories, including Luna sunbathing indoors, and Legend looking a little bit worn out:

Teigen and John Legend welcomed their second baby in May. But from the look of things, Luna is not letting him get all the attention. Well, not that easily.

ALSO READ: The wasp: Meet Evangeline Lilly, Marvels new superhero

Chrissy Teigen
John Legend
Entertainment
motherhood
parenting

Related Stories

Emotions ran high as Tanzanian kid celeb is laid to rest, mother collapses

Readers Lounge

Emotions ran high as Tanzanian kid celeb is laid to rest, mother collapses

By Derrick Oluoch

The wasp: Meet Evangeline Lilly, Marvels new superhero

Entertainment

The wasp: Meet Evangeline Lilly, Marvels new superhero

By Reuters

At the grand old age of seven, my son has landed his first official girlfriend

Parenteen

At the grand old age of seven, my son has landed his first official girlfriend

By Mirror

Dad’s horrific moment when daughter finds 'bra' which isn't her mum's in car

Readers Lounge

Dad’s horrific moment when daughter finds 'bra' which isn't her mum's in car

By Mirror

Here is why we are gushing over Alfred Mutua’s message to his wife on her birthday

Entertainment

Here is why we are gushing over Alfred Mutua’s message to his wife on her birthday

By Wanja Mbuthia

Body Goals: Singer Avril wows fans after stepping out looking like a snack barely three months after giving birth

Entertainment

Body Goals: Singer Avril wows fans after stepping out looking like a snack barely three months after giving birth

By Wanja Mbuthia

Latest Stories

telegram-follow

Popular Stories

next

Evewoman