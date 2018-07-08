Teigen, Legend and Luna [Courtesy]

Chrissy Teigen took the internet by storm when she shared a hilarious picture of herself engaging in her breastfeeding duties. In the photo, she is breastfeeding her son Miles but interestingly, there is another baby in the mix.

Probably she did not plan for this but now her breastfeeding duties have doubled. Teigen says that her older daughter, Luna Stephens, is making her feed her baby doll now:

"Luna making me feed her babydoll so I guess I have twins now." Teigen says

Teigen also shared more photos on her Instagram Stories, including Luna sunbathing indoors, and Legend looking a little bit worn out:

Teigen and John Legend welcomed their second baby in May. But from the look of things, Luna is not letting him get all the attention. Well, not that easily.

