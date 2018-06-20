ALSO READ: Important tips ladies with small breasts should know about fashion

As a woman, I am little tired of listening about Alpha men, the perfect successful men, who lead a group of people and whom people adore.

Alpha women do also exist, strong and independent women who needs no one to live her life.

These are the characteristics an Alpha woman usually has:

She loves herself

An Alpha woman know how to love herself always doesn’t allow anyone to make her doubt her capacities. She loves other people but she loves herself before anyone else and her integrity is not to be disputed by anyone.

An Alpha woman knows how to love her partner but doesn’t make him an essential in her life.

She is unique

She is unique in every way. She doesn’t pretend to be someone she is not. She is always keeps it real. An Alpha woman is consistent and bold with what she thinks about, says and does.

She decides and knows her limits

She knows where she can reach and what she can do. She allows herself to reach as far as she wants. An Alpha woman is a mature enough to know what she wants, how she wants it and why she wants it.

She is not flexible

She evolves, she finds new perspectives of seeing life. She breaks up the society rules if need be. The Alpha woman is independent. If she wants to travel she gets the tickets by her own, she pays her bills and her drinks with or without company.

She is an activist

An Alpha woman cares about what’s going on in the world. She doesn’t tolerate indifference. She fights for just causes, she doesn’t accept violence, racism, homophobia, sexism and abuses to people. She is a voice to the voiceless.

She doesn’t give up fast

Things may be difficult at times, she may feel like giving up, but inside her there is always a strong will to fight on. She knows, if she doesn’t fight for her dreams, no one else would do it for her. She is persistent.

She knows when to let go

When she knows she has given her all and it’s not working, she knows just when to stop and let go. She also accepts the way things turn out and do not blame herself for things she cannot possibly change.

She accepts her flaws and mistakes

When someone makes her know she is wrong, she thinks about it and evaluates herself. She accepts her mistakes and apologizes for them.

She is open-minded

She doesn’t talk in a vulgar way, she is simple and natural. No topic is taboo topic for her. Topics such as sex and periods may be prohibited topics for some women and some cultures, but if an Alpha woman will talk about them since they affect fellow women.

She is loyal

An Alpha woman is loyal to family, friends and partners. She knows how much important they are for her, she is faithful to them and she doesn’t hide it, she is always honest to and with her people.

