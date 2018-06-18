﻿ Celebrating fathers: Celina hints she wants four more children as she celebrates her hubby : Evewoman - The Standard
Celina hints she wants four more children as she celebrates her hubby

Derrick Oluoch

18th Jun 2018
Actress Catherine Kamau

Yesterday, the world marked this year’s Father’s Day, a celebration honouring fathers and celebrating fatherhood and its unending influence in the society. Like most people did, actress Catherine Kamau, took the moment to celebrate her dad and her husband, terming them as the best and greatest world over.

However, it is the hilarious post she shared on social media that left tongues wagging.

Cate with her son Leon

The sassy media girl, as she celebrated her hubby, hinted to him that she is gearing for more kids. A common thought would be that she anticipates adding maybe two more kids. No, she is rooting for four more kids!

“Happy Father’s Day love , I could write a whole book here , but we would rather show you , you mean the world to Leon , you are God sent ! You are worlds greatest daddy ! But Are you ready for the next 4 though…” her post reads in part.

Celina, as she is popularly known, who is having a son from a previous relationship, has never shied from celebrating her director hubby, Philip Karanja, for playing the prefect dad to her son.

Philip with Leon

After their much-hyped wedding at Windsor hotel Nairobi late last year, Celina has been hinting on her preparedness to welcome their second child. If her recent post is anything to go by, she is indeed prepared, and not just for one.

