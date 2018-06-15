ALSO READ: Photos: The hot Jamal Gadaffi makes a surprise visit his grandmother’s home in Kitui to celebrate Eid Al Fitr

When we are mothers, we want to protect our children of bad experiences, but we can’t always do that, but with the right education and building the trust in themselves can create a strong and brave personality.

These are some life lessons a mother should teach her daughter to make the girl have friendlier and (maybe) simple life:

1.Believe in yourself

Women believe the world is recognizing our rights little by little, but we still face up big inequalities issues like salaries difference and domestic violence. Teach her to be strong having self-esteem and self-confidence affronting and fighting all these challenges.

2.Be humble

The perfect mix is between having self-love but without minimizing others. Phycologist Jim Taylor says during childhood we should allow the children affront successes and failures. Raising them up in the excess of confidence would make them vulnerable and fearful to the defeats.

3.Live without complications

ALSO READ: Why it is important for women to pee immediately after intercourse

During teen hood children care so much about what people think and say about them, they want to become popular in school and be liked by most of pupils. It is something completely normal but teach her not to let other people opinions affect her negatively.

4.The family is the most important

Teach your girl that having good friends is a treasure but the family will always be there for her. Show you care about her and her emotions, but always give her private space.

5.She is not perfect

Women are much pressured to be perfect wives, daughters, mothers, workers etc. in this society. But true is we are not perfect, no one actually is. That’s why teaching our daughters to do what inspire and makes them happy is very important, even if they do mistakes.

6.Prince Charming doesn’t exist

If there is something our girls must learnt is to don’t cry for who can’t value the love they have given to. Teach them to don’t look for Prince Charming, to love the one who deserves it and to take it slow but firm.

ALSO READ: 5 things women do when they are cheating

7.She doesn’t need a man to be happy

With this we don’t mean you have to be alone and hate men. If you know what you want, how do you want it and you enjoy your own self, probably you know how to accompany yourself with good people. So the day you will have a break up your world won’t end.

8.Express yourself

Apologize, say thank you always, dream, love, make friends, have time for yourself. Life is about enjoying moments with people and alone. Be yourself always.