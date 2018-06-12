﻿ Meghan Markle bashed for breaking the Royal’s protocol by wearing an off-the shoulder dress : Evewoman - The Standard
Meghan Markle breaks the Royal's protocol, wears an off-the shoulder dress and she is bashed for it

Wanja Mbuthia

12th Jun 2018
Meghan Markle during the event

The Duchess of Sussex came under fire over the weekend for showing off her shoulders. Meghan Markle was attending the Trooping the Colour for Queen Elizabeth II’s official birthday party.

ALSO READ: People are getting a cute new face tattoo - and it's all because of Meghan Markle

The Royal Family

This was Meghan’s and Harry’s first public appearance after their honey moon. The duchess stepped out looking all glam in a pale pink, off-the-shoulder Carolina Herrera dress with a matching wide-brimmed fascinator.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex

However, as stunning as she looked, netizens were not amused. She was bashed for breaking the Royal’s rule by showing off her shoulders. According to The Sun, "fashion tradition usually dictates that Royal women do not wear off-shoulder or other more revealing styles." Here are some comments that expressed displeasure in Meghan’s outfit:

What do you think of Meghan’s outfit?

