The Duchess of Sussex came under fire over the weekend for showing off her shoulders. Meghan Markle was attending the Trooping the Colour for Queen Elizabeth II’s official birthday party.

This was Meghan’s and Harry’s first public appearance after their honey moon. The duchess stepped out looking all glam in a pale pink, off-the-shoulder Carolina Herrera dress with a matching wide-brimmed fascinator. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex

However, as stunning as she looked, netizens were not amused. She was bashed for breaking the Royal’s rule by showing off her shoulders. According to The Sun, "fashion tradition usually dictates that Royal women do not wear off-shoulder or other more revealing styles." Here are some comments that expressed displeasure in Meghan’s outfit:

What do you think of Meghan’s outfit?