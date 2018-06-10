Do you know what makes black nails fashionable? They go well with everything.

ALSO READ: How to find the right blush for your skin tone

Just like a little black dress that will always be en trend, black will always captivate the masses with its fierceness.

No matter what ideas you want to explore with this beautiful dark hue, think outside the ordinary and you will create something spectacular. To jog your creativity, here are some gorgeous black nail designs worth asking your manicurist to duplicate. ESTHER MUCHENE

NAIL 1-ELECTRO CARDIOGRAM NAILS

Pump some life into your nails literally with this pulse in contrasting white.

NAIL 2-ANIMAL PRINT

ALSO READ: 5 tips to make sure your nails are healthy and ready for gel application

Feline prints will always go with black and remain a favorite design.

NAIL 3-REVERSE BLACK

For a cheeky effect paint the bottom of your nail in any other color to break the black if it is too heavy for you.

NAIL 4-BLACK WITH GLITTER OMBRE

If you love some glitter go ombre to make your nails come alive.

ALSO READ: 9 stunning all white party outfits

NAIL 5-STILETTO NAIL

If you’re a sucker for black, goth and the quirky, this design is a must try for anyone who wants to stand out.

NAIL 6-HONEYCOMB

If you love nature do something different and try this pattern.

NAIL 7-LACE

If you want something girly to soften the black think lace.

NAIL 8-STUDDED

If you love accessories get your hands on studs in different colors, sizes and designs and use them generously for this magical result.

NAIL 9-MATTE

It doesn’t get better than this. The different techniques used here make this interpretation of black out of this world.

NAIL 10-BLACK WITH MARBLE ACCENT

To make your black stand out more a contrasting accent color like this marble design is all you need.