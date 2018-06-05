Win for women as President Uhuru appoints Munira Mohamed and Kanze Dena to top jobs

ALSO READ: Incredible pranks by celebrities that made us feel like fools: Which one did you fall for?

The Chief of staff and Head of president’s delivery unit, Nzioka Waita has this afternoon announced new appointments to the PSCU. In a statement, Nzioka announced that the changes are an effort to strengthen the quality and reach of communications from the presidency.

He went ahead to announce Ms.Munira Mohamed, 40, as the Deputy Head PSCU and Head of the Presidential Library. In addition to talking charge of all broadcast and media production, Ms. Mohamed will lead a team to design and develop the library; develop storylines and themes for both permanent and temporary public exhibitions; carry out research work and collect material relevant to the Presidential Library, Museum and Exhibition Centre.

Nzioka Waita also announced the appointment of television news anchor Kanze Dena, 39, as Deputy State House Spokesperson and Deputy Head, PSCU. Ms. Dena will take leadership of the core communications teams, including digital, messaging, research, branding and press. With expansive newsroom leadership experience, Ms. Dena has been tasked to focus on the President's brand positioning, media relations and messaging with respect to the delivery the Big Four agenda.

According to Nzioka, the President believes the two women leaders will bring diversity, dynamism and infuse new energy in to the PSCU whilst improving overall media relations with external stakeholders.