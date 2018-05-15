Unmasked: These are the qualities the modern man is looking for in a woman

Young African man admiring a woman

Advancing years, and the life experience that comes with it, has eroded any self-doubt and given people a clearer idea on the kind of partners they want to settle down with.

Now the ideal man and woman has been revealed - with some of the qualities daters are looking for laid bare.

And it appears, the attributes we are looking for in the opposite sex are changing.

A study by an online dating company has revealed what men are looking for in their ideal woman:

Self-employed

The ideal woman should be her own boss.

Enjoying the freedom of making the rules herself, the most dateable woman enjoys the flexibility of her work and taking holidays as and when they please. In 2017 freelancing females are now the most sought-after of any profession (ahead of doctors, teachers and architects).

Language skills over cash

Men value skills such as speaking a second language over high-earning potential, with a Spanish-speaker being the preference.

Exercise is important

While men say exercise is important, most prefer the females they date to be avid walkers, with trekking coming out top. And exercising one or two times a week was the top choice.

Don't be fussy

Fussy eaters are a big no no for the men questioned.

What women want in their 'perfect man'

*********

The top characteristics women are looking for in their potential male partners are:

Appearance

Short dark brown hair, blue eyes and an average build were the top choices by daters in the study.

Profession

While men chose women who are self-employed, women are typically looking for doctors

Language skills

It could be a case of learning from each other, as women like a man who can speak eloquently.

Exercise

A man who can swim is a great date, according to those involved in the study. Both men and women however, are after someone who exercises just 1-2 times a week.

Dating expert, Vicki Pavitt said: “What the research shows is a changing preference in what people find attractive but of course preference can’t predict compatibility. The idea of a ‘perfect partner’ doesn’t exist so be open-minded about the types of people that you could be attracted to."