Mercy Masika and her young family

Gospel artist Mercy Masika is with no doubt a darling to many thanks to her gospel hits. The wako mwema singer is happily married to one David Mugoro and they have a beautiful love story. Despite David being a low key person, Mercy has always confessed that he is one of her greatest support system.

Mercy Masika has never shied away from giving marriage advise to those seeking it seeing she been married for 10 years. Mercy always insists that women should submit to their husbands as submissiveness is a blessing and does not belittle a woman.

The couple is blessed with two beautiful kids.

Here are cute photos that prove the two are happy together: