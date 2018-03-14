﻿ Photos of Mercy Masika and her husband that will warm your heart : Evewoman - The Standard
Photos of Mercy Masika and her hubby that prove they are happy with each other

Wanja Mbuthia

14th Mar 2018
Mercy Masika and her young family

 Gospel artist Mercy Masika is with no doubt a darling to many thanks to her gospel hits. The wako mwema singer is happily married to one David Mugoro and they have a beautiful love story. Despite David being a low key person, Mercy has always confessed that he is one of her greatest support system.

ALSO READ: Adorable photos of Prezzo’s grown up daughter

Mercy Masika has never shied away from giving marriage advise to those seeking it seeing she been married for 10 years. Mercy always insists that women should submit to their husbands as submissiveness is a blessing and does not belittle a woman.

The couple is blessed with two beautiful kids.

Here are cute photos that prove the two are happy together:

Mercy Masika
Mercy Masika Husband
Photos
Beautiful couple

