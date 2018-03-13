﻿ Photos of Blogger Joy Kendi that prove curvy is sexy : Evewoman - The Standard
The award winning fashion blogger has inspired the curvy girls to love their bodies

Shanniq Monicah

13th Mar 2018

Awards winning Fashion blogger Joy Kendi knows how to dress her curvy body and we cannot get enough of her curves. Many ladies have been blessed with curves but they tend to be shy and they don’t know how to accentuate them. She is one of the fashion bloggers that has made the ladies learn how to dress their curves and embrace them.

Here are photos of Fashion blogger Joy Kendi that prove being curvy is sexy and every woman should be proud:

 

 

 

