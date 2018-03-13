ALSO READ: Size 8 and Grace Ekirapa battle in their styles…Who wears it best?

Awards winning Fashion blogger Joy Kendi knows how to dress her curvy body and we cannot get enough of her curves. Many ladies have been blessed with curves but they tend to be shy and they don’t know how to accentuate them. She is one of the fashion bloggers that has made the ladies learn how to dress their curves and embrace them.

Here are photos of Fashion blogger Joy Kendi that prove being curvy is sexy and every woman should be proud:

ALSO READ: Another battle between Zari Hassan and Hamisa Mobetoo...Who wears it best?

ALSO READ: 10 best red carpet fashion moments at The Oscar Awards 2018