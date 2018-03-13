ALSO READ: Khloe Kardashian shares adorable photos of her baby shower

For a while now former Machachari actor Ian Nene popularly known as Almasi has been making headlines for all the wrong reasons. Ever being questioned about his sexuality courtesy of his strange dressing, he has become accustomed to criticism and once in a while he will lash out at his haters. If you must really know what inspires his dress style, the vlogger revealed that he mixes and matches things from his wardrobe until he finds the best fit.

Whether he is invading his sister’s wardrobe or is blatantly gay-something he is yet to confirm out rightly, these are some of the photos Nene has posted in the recent past that left mouths wide open questioning what happened to the little boy many watched grow up.

PHOTO 1

Nene wearing a pink flower on the head.

PHOTO 2

Nene in an unbuttoned overall with heavy neck accessories.

PHOTO 3

Leaving nothing to imagination Nene steps out in a bomber jacket, trouser and no shirt.

PHOTO 4

Nene in an oversized sweater, pink shirt dress and skinny jeans.

PHOTO 5

Nene in a pullover, neck pieces and a bag worn across his chest.

PHOTOS: COURTESY