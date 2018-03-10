﻿ How to use sugar, honey and coffee to make your skin smooth : Evewoman - The Standard
Easy steps to making a face scrub using sugar, honey and coffee

Sonnie Touch

10th Mar 2018

Summer is gone, Hallo winter! The last thing you want to do is to layer your body with heavy clothes yet you still have a dead layer on your skin. Don’t worry, here is a quick remedy which will leave your skin squishy clean. Exfoliating helps to clear out the layer of dead skin cells and helps better in blood circulation as well giving you renewed and younger looking skin leaving you all lively and rejuvenated. Lets check out the three ingredients :Coffee, Sugar and honey.

COFFEE
This homemade antioxidant coffee body scrub exfoliates the skin and it’s caffeine content helps improve blood circulation. Its smell it’s quite relaxing which will help your stress go away. Coffee grounds are a mechanical exfoliate.

SUGAR
Sugar contains glycolic acid ,an alpha hydroxyl acid that is crucial for maintaining healthy skin .The natural glycolic  acid in sugar helps to moisturize the skin and protects it from harsh toxins.

HONEY
Honey is naturally an antibacterial. It works magic when applied on the skin .Best for anti-aging it’s full of antioxidants which helps slow down aging. It boosts your complexion, hydrates, moisturizes, soothes and tightens your skin and boom leaves your skin glowing.

HOW TO USE
Mix the three ingredients Coffee, Sugar and honey. After shower scrub your body from face to toe please do it gently otherwise you don’t want to hurt your skin. This treatment should last 35/45 minutes. Once done shower with cool water to tighten back the pores. Don't forget to moisturize your skin after the treatment. Help your skin by following this simple procedure at least once a month. Stay glowing, stay warm!

