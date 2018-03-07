ALSO READ: Cute moments of Janet Mbugua and her son will give you baby fevers

The celebrated media personality is very active on social media hence she gets to interact with her fans. Over the days, fans have been asking her questions about her personal life something she promised to deliver together with her husband. Janet Mbugua has made good her promise and had her first episode of #husbandtag.

In the video, Janet and her hubby are driving and they casually answer questions sent in by the fans. If the video is anything to go by, the two are totally into each other and we love it.

The video has since gained positive feedback from her fans who really like their chemistry. Here, see the video: