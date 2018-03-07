﻿ Janet Mbugua and her husband take a challenge to answer questions from fans and their chemistry is undeniable : Evewoman - The Standard
Janet Mbugua and her husband answer to questions asked by fans together and it is cute

Wanja Mbuthia

07th Mar 2018

The celebrated media personality is very active on social media hence she gets to interact with her fans. Over the days, fans have been asking her questions about her personal life something she promised to deliver together with her husband. Janet Mbugua has made good her promise and had her first episode of #husbandtag.

In the video, Janet and her hubby are driving and they casually answer questions sent in by the fans. If the video is anything to go by, the two are totally into each other and we love it.

The video has since gained positive feedback from her fans who really like their chemistry. Here, see the video:

