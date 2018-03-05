ALSO READ: 5 types of cars that boss ladies drive in Kenya

Are you single and searching for a perfect ride that won’t cost you much? Do you want to surprise your girl for her birthday or graduation with a car that won’t empty your pockets? This is just the perfect time and we got you! I love that the modern Kenyan lady is hard working and full of ambition. When a lady is in her early 20’s, she has cleared her university education (degree), she could be working trying to straighten her career path, learning responsibilities of cooking for herself, paying her bills, enjoying her life but she wants a car. A car that will service her well before she buys her dream car, it won’t leave her homeless and will give her a smooth operation on the roads and financially of course.

Below are some of the small affordable cars that you can consider to buy and they are quite something despite them been small:

Suzuki Swift

Madza Verisa

Chevrolet Spark

Nissan Note

Volkswagen

Honda Fit

Toyota Yaris

Mazda Demio