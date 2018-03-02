Joy Doreen Bira took to Instagram yesternight to narrate how a certain guy hit her car in the most hilarious way. The former TV beauty who is expectant with her second child gave details of how ‘a guy’ hit her car and tried to lie to a police officer who was watching the whole drama unfold.

Joy gives account of how the young jamaa, froze and apologized when the officer threatened him with the police station. Realizing that the guy’s car was more damaged than her’s, Doreen just let the young man go.

Here is her post:

“At a junction …bang… a brother gongaz (knocks) me… “A guy” says his battery kaput and so when he tried to accelerate the car was going backwards instead of forward…police officer shows up and he tries to explain the issue with his car, this time a different version to the officer.

In his defense of course. Officer says “so you think I didn’t see this car moving backwards” (he was literally watching it all happen) ???? Officer pulls us over, asks “a guy” for his driving license, he pulls out the red book (can that red thingy be done away with already)???? officer says to him, “let’s go to the police station pale so you tell me which driving school you went to”… “a guy” panics, he says Sorry madam! (Kumbe the mention of police station humbles people) ????

I look at extent of damage and decide his car is more damaged than mine so I let it all go … my conclusion is that “a guy” got a brain freeze in that traffic pale 5th Ngong ave intersection????.

You know that moment when your foot is on the brakes pressed so hard and you think vehicles besides you are moving backwards when they’re actually at standstill? I think that’s what happened to him ????.

The rate at which I let people go after doing these things to me shocks even ME… ???? sorry is a magical word. Say sorry to people, it makes a difference.”