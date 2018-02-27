﻿ Is Grace Msalame expecting a third child? : Evewoman - The Standard
Entertainment

Grace Msalame hints on having a third child

Wanja Mbuthia

27th Feb 2018

ALSO READ: Grace Msalame’s Baby daddy, Paul Ndichu and wife share sexy baby bump photoshoot

The former TV siren, Grace Msalame is a sweetheart to many. Though she has been off our screens for quite a while, we cannot forget her since she is very active on social media, never holding back when it comes to sharing her life experiences.

Grace is a mother of two beautiful twins whom she co-parents with her baby daddy who happens to be Janet Mbugua’s brother-in-law, Paul Ndichu.

However, from the look of things, Grace could be considering adding to her family. This signal was sent when on Sunday, Terryanne Chebet posted a short video where she was training her few months old baby to swim. What caught the eye mostly is Msalame’s comment in the video.

 

 

Take a look.

It definitely shouts that she is considering a third baby.

 

Grace Msalame
Grace Msalame pregnant
