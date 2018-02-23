﻿ The sassy Tero Mdee returns to Kenya : Evewoman - The Standard
Entertainment

Former Str8 Up host Nancy Hebron finally returns after the sudden disappearance

Shanniq Monicah

23rd Feb 2018

ALSO READ: Lupita Nyong’o to be featured in Trevor Noah’s Born a Crime

 

Do you remember the caramel sweet fresh face from Tanzania with the waspy waist, Tero Mdee? She is in Kenya and the major reason for her comeback is to do a three-day media tour. The sister to the song-tress Vanessa Mdee used to be a presenter at Str8 Up that was aired every Saturday on KTN which exposed her to opportunities in her journalism career.

All of a sudden she disappeared and later found out she is married to a prophet who is said to have influenced her life after their marriage. Tero got saved after getting married to prophet Hebron and became a gospel singer. Her first song is called ‘Taa ya Miguu yangu’ which is a Swahili praise song.

Tero with the hubby Hebron Kisamo

 

Welcome back Tero!

 

ALSO READ: Adorable Photos of Tedd Josiah and daughter that prove he enjoys being a daddy

 

