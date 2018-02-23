﻿ Samantha’s Bridal Wedding Fair kicks off today and this is why we can’t afford to miss : Evewoman - The Standard
Evewoman-logo

Entertainment

Have a wedding coming up? Then all you need is to be at the Samantha Bridal Wedding Fair for all your wants

user-avatar
By
Wanja Mbuthia

23rd Feb 2018

ALSO READ: Looking for a partner?Here are 8 places you can find your love

It is February already and as usual, The Samantha Bridal Wedding Fair is on!! East Africa’s leading wedding fair once again ignites the 2018 wedding market with a line-up of cutting edge surprises and performers designed to amaze, inspire, educate, and delight all that attend. This is basically the place to find all you need for your big day. All under one roof and at affordable prices.

This year’s Fair kicks off on Friday 23rd through to Sunday, 25 of February at Sarit Center, Westlands.

If you are getting married, planning the special event, looking for some unique items, or just wanna taste some delicious food; don’t miss out on this EPIC event.

For more information on tickets and everything else, visit the Samantha website:

http://www.samanthasbridal.co.ke/

See y’all there!!!

ALSO READ: Best international celebrity wedding dresses of 2017

telegram-follow
Samantha Bridal Show
Wedding Fair
Weddings
next

Related Stories

Looking for a partner?Here are 8 places you can find your love

Relationships

Looking for a partner?Here are 8 places you can find your love

By Esther Muchene

Best international celebrity wedding dresses of 2017

Bridal

Best international celebrity wedding dresses of 2017

By Mirror

How to look stunning for your wedding!

Fashion Tips

How to look stunning for your wedding!

By Naomi Mruttu

Latest Stories

Popular Stories

Recommended For You

From grass to grace: Crossover 101 TV host, Grace Ekirapa recounts on days she went for days without food

Readers Lounge

From grass to grace: Crossover 101 TV host, Grace Ekirapa recounts on days she went for days without food

By Wanja Mbuthia

Samantha’s Bridal Wedding Fair kicks off today and this is why we can’t afford to miss

Entertainment

Samantha’s Bridal Wedding Fair kicks off today and this is why we can’t afford to miss

By Wanja Mbuthia

Men go slow: Here are five questions you should never ask a woman

Marriage Advice

Men go slow: Here are five questions you should never ask a woman

By Mum-in-chief

Photos: Is Lupita Nyong’o dating her co-star Michael B Jordan or is it just flirting?

Entertainment

Photos: Is Lupita Nyong’o dating her co-star Michael B Jordan or is it just flirting?

By Wanja Mbuthia

His phone has a password, hope his pants get one too

Marriage Advice

His phone has a password, hope his pants get one too

By Taurus

Revealed!!! Here is why cheating married men never leave their wives

Marriage Advice

Revealed!!! Here is why cheating married men never leave their wives

By Esther Muchene

Here is why The Wendy Williams Show will not air in the next few weeks

Readers Lounge

Here is why The Wendy Williams Show will not air in the next few weeks

By Wanja Mbuthia

Need a man? Here's how to get one in 2018

Marriage Advice

Need a man? Here's how to get one in 2018

By Jennifer Karina

Evewoman