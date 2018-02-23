Samantha’s Bridal Wedding Fair kicks off today and this is why we can’t afford to miss

ALSO READ: Looking for a partner?Here are 8 places you can find your love

It is February already and as usual, The Samantha Bridal Wedding Fair is on!! East Africa’s leading wedding fair once again ignites the 2018 wedding market with a line-up of cutting edge surprises and performers designed to amaze, inspire, educate, and delight all that attend. This is basically the place to find all you need for your big day. All under one roof and at affordable prices.

This year’s Fair kicks off on Friday 23rd through to Sunday, 25 of February at Sarit Center, Westlands.

If you are getting married, planning the special event, looking for some unique items, or just wanna taste some delicious food; don’t miss out on this EPIC event.

For more information on tickets and everything else, visit the Samantha website:

http://www.samanthasbridal.co.ke/

See y’all there!!!

