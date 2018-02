The 71st British Academy Film Awards (BAFTA’s) were held on 18th February at the Royal Albert Hall in London, to honor the best national and foreign films of last year. Just like the 2018 Golden Globes, the actors and actresses were dressed in black to show support for Time's up campaign to curb sexual harassment and promote equality in the workplace.

It was unusual to see one color on the red carpet but the different designs on the looks were to die for! Take a look….

An off-shoulder, a slit equals to trendy and sexy

Velvet is one trend that is here to stay

When it comes to fashion, simplicity is always key

Who said the plus size women cannot rock sheer?

When wearing black, make sure there is a fashion statement piece

This cap look is just sassy and classy for that baby bump

Sheer and the shiny sequins is a good combo

The sheer kimono is a show stopper and we cannot get enough of it