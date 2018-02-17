﻿ Do the knife work yourself: Cut your own boneless chicken breast : Evewoman - The Standard
Evewoman-logo

Recipes

Cut your own boneless chicken breast

user-avatar
By
Chef Ali Mandhry

17th Feb 2018

ALSO READ: How to cook rice in a microwave in under twenty minutes

Buying chicken breast in the butchery per kg will cost about double of a 1 kg chicken, simply because it involves a little more work with the knife! Since we do have knives at home, why not make the boneless chicken breasts ourselves?

What you’ll need:

One capon approximately 1kg

A cook’s knife

A boning knife

What to do:

ALSO READ: How to make delicious cumin potatoes

You want to ensure the chicken is clean and fresh. Using your cook’s knife, remove the skin from the chicken and set aside.

Cut off wings and set aside then separate thighs from breast and set aside.

Using a boning knife, cut the centre of the breast and slowly separate the steak from the bone. Ensure you don’t leave much of the flesh on the bone because all you want here is a good chunk of boneless chicken breast. Repeat the process on the other side of the breast.

You can use the breast straight after this or preserve it in a sealed plastic container in the freezer for up to a month for future use.

ALSO READ: How to make steak rolls filled with veggies

Now you know how to make your own boneless chicken breast at home.

Note: Remember to preserve all trimmings like the skin, neck, bones, wings etc. You can use all these to prepare your stock for your soups and sauces. Trimmings like wings, gizzards and liver are usually cooked on their own in recipes so you want to preserve all these in the freezer for future use. Nothing should go to waste in the kitchen.

telegram-follow
Disiac
recipe
chicken breast
next

Related Stories

How to cook rice in a microwave in under twenty minutes

Cooking Tips

How to cook rice in a microwave in under twenty minutes

By Wanja Mbuthia

How to make delicious cumin potatoes

Recipes

How to make delicious cumin potatoes

By Chef Ali Mandhry

How to make steak rolls filled with veggies

Eat Out

How to make steak rolls filled with veggies

By Chef Ali Mandhry

How to make fish cake coated in maize meal

Eat Out

How to make fish cake coated in maize meal

By Chef Ali Mandhry

How to make Peri peri mayo chicken wings on a bed of lettuce served with potato wedges

Eat Out

How to make Peri peri mayo chicken wings on a bed of lettuce served with potato wedges

By Chef Ali Mandhry

How to make cheesy baked fish

Eat Out

How to make cheesy baked fish

By Chef Ali Mandhry

Latest Stories

Popular Stories

Recommended For You

Are your thoughts on white men right? The dark side of dating mzungu men

Girl Talk

Are your thoughts on white men right? The dark side of dating mzungu men

By Editor

Devastatingly beautiful hookers of Nakuru town who eat life with a big spoon

Readers Lounge

Devastatingly beautiful hookers of Nakuru town who eat life with a big spoon

By Nanjinia Wamuswa

Let him be the FWB, you can ‘do it’ and still remain friends

Girl Talk

Let him be the FWB, you can ‘do it’ and still remain friends

By Nancy Roxanne

I find myself not interested in intimacy with my wife but do so to my neighbours

Marriage Advice

I find myself not interested in intimacy with my wife but do so to my neighbours

By Maggy Gitu

Intimacy after pregnancy: Why she withdraws when you get suggestive in the bedroom

Between The Sheets

Intimacy after pregnancy: Why she withdraws when you get suggestive in the bedroom

By Maggie Gitu

How to get around costly fertility treatments

Health

How to get around costly fertility treatments

By Dr Alfred Murage

This is the silliest breakup excuse

Readers Lounge

This is the silliest breakup excuse

By Roxanne

Confessions: Did I make a mistake leaving my first husband for a financially unstable retiree?

Marriage Advice

Confessions: Did I make a mistake leaving my first husband for a financially unstable retiree?

By Simon Anyona

Evewoman