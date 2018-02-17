ALSO READ: How to cook rice in a microwave in under twenty minutes

Buying chicken breast in the butchery per kg will cost about double of a 1 kg chicken, simply because it involves a little more work with the knife! Since we do have knives at home, why not make the boneless chicken breasts ourselves?

What you’ll need:

One capon approximately 1kg

A cook’s knife

A boning knife

What to do:

You want to ensure the chicken is clean and fresh. Using your cook’s knife, remove the skin from the chicken and set aside.

Cut off wings and set aside then separate thighs from breast and set aside.

Using a boning knife, cut the centre of the breast and slowly separate the steak from the bone. Ensure you don’t leave much of the flesh on the bone because all you want here is a good chunk of boneless chicken breast. Repeat the process on the other side of the breast.

You can use the breast straight after this or preserve it in a sealed plastic container in the freezer for up to a month for future use.

Now you know how to make your own boneless chicken breast at home.

Note: Remember to preserve all trimmings like the skin, neck, bones, wings etc. You can use all these to prepare your stock for your soups and sauces. Trimmings like wings, gizzards and liver are usually cooked on their own in recipes so you want to preserve all these in the freezer for future use. Nothing should go to waste in the kitchen.