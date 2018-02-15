Things you didn’t know about Daina Marua- Bahati’s wife and baby mama

Celebrated gospel singer Bahati welcomed a bouncing baby girl, Heaven Bahati on Wednesday, 14th 2018- Valentine’s day. The singer has been romantically involved to Diana Marua, whom in the early days of their dating he referred to as his ‘prayer partner’. Little is known about Diana hence begging the question ‘Who exactly is Diana Marua? Here are some things you probably didn’t know about her:
- She gained popularlity by acting as a video vixen on Bahati’s ‘Mapenzi’ song.
- Daina has a Diploma certificate in Information Technology from KCA and another Diploma Certificate in Marketing and Communications, Public Relations and Applied Communication from St. Paul’s University.
- She has worked at companies like Bio Foods Limited, Neo Marketing Limited and KEMRI at different capacities.
- They tied the knot late last year in a private wedding at her parents’ home in Komarock.
- Diana turned 30 years in November 2017.
- Diana and Bahati only started off as friends when she appeared in his music video as a bride before taking it to the dating level.
- She is a first-time mother but Bahati is a second time Dad.