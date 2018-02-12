﻿ Saucy singer Rita Ora to provide 'arousing noises' for ‘The Fifty Shades musical’ : Evewoman - The Standard
Rita Ora will be playing an unusual role in Fifty Shades Musical

Shanniq Monicah

12th Feb 2018

The Briton singer plays the part of Mia, Christian Grey’s sister. She admitted that she will be playing an unusual role in the movie.

According to iol Rita replied: "I wonder what songs Christian and Ana would sing while they're having sex. The music in that musical would just be like [moans like she's having sex]. I'd definitely give some sex noises."

Would you volunteer to give some sex noises if your face is on the spotlight?

 

 

