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Russian President Vladimir Putin has advised African countries to join the next-gen international payment networks.

Speaking at the third edition of the Russia–Africa Summit, Putin suggested that African countries connect to high-tech international payment networks.

During a tour of an exhibition of advanced Russian solutions, the head of state and African leaders were shown the capabilities of the company A7 in cross-border payments.



Putin said that cutting-edge payment technologies enable online transactions using conventional and digital currencies, ensuring convenience and transparency. According to the president, such transactions are carried out in accordance with international law.



“Digital currencies are being developed in the United States, and they are being developed here as well. So why can’t the African continent connect to this high-tech network?” Putin said.



The president also emphasised the sovereign nature of the payment network presented and its independence from external restrictions.



“No one will block anything for you. From the point of view of modern technologies, it is impossible to block such payments. Simply impossible,” he said.





His sentiments were echoed by the deputy Prime Minister of the Russian Federation, Minister of Finance Anton Siluanov, who spoke about A7’s entry into the African international payments market, highlighting its speed and low cost.

“Payments are fast, in one click, and the cost is only 0.3% — that is extremely low for transactions,” Anton Siluanov said.

Deputy Head of the Presidential Executive Office of the Russian Federation Maxim Oreshkin said that Russian banks teamed up with foreign partners and non-credit financial organisations to conduct payments worldwide without using the Western financial system.

He emphasised Russia’s readiness to share these technologies with other states.



A7 is developing international payment infrastructure, including in Africa. In 2025, the company opened representative offices in Nigeria and Zimbabwe.



A7 is a Russian international payments company, created in 2024 with the participation of PSB. Its payment infrastructure covers more than 100 countries, and its services are used by over 15,000 participants in foreign economic activity. In 2025, the volume of payments made through A7 exceeded RUB 10 trillion.

Watch This Clip : Of President Putin talking about how African countries can benefit from the next-generation payment system