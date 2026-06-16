Lithuania gets new premier as govt reshuffled

Audio By Vocalize

Lithuania flag. [AFP]

Lithuania's governing coalition named a new prime minister on Tuesday, after a coalition reshuffle that expelled a populist junior partner.

The appointment of Mindaugas Sinkevicius -- the head of the Social Democratic party who briefly served as economy minister -- was confirmed by Lithuanian president Gitanas Nauseda.

Sinkevicius will replace current prime minister Inga Ruginiene, also a Social Democrat.

The Social Democrats -- who lead the governing coalition -- had announced in early June that they would be ousting populist party Nemunas Dawn, criticising its leader Remigijus Zemaitaitis for "inflammatory statements".

Last year, Zemaitaitis was found guilty by a Vilnius court of inciting hatred against Jews and downplaying the Holocaust.

The new centre-left, three-party coalition will still be led by Social Democrats, with the Lithuanian Farmers, Greens and Christian Families Union group and the Democrats "For Lithuania" as minority partners.

It will have 75 seats in the 141-seat parliament.

In their coalition agreement, the three parties pledged to maintain a socially oriented programme, with continued emphasis on defence spending -- a key issue for the ex-Soviet republic that today is a NATO and EU member closely allied to Ukraine.

The three-party coalition must still sign an agreement formalising the new alliance, which will then be approved by the country's president.

Lithuania's governing coalition named a new prime minister on Tuesday, after a coalition reshuffle that expelled a populist junior partner.

The appointment of Mindaugas Sinkevicius -- the head of the Social Democratic party who briefly served as economy minister -- was confirmed by Lithuanian president Gitanas Nauseda.

Sinkevicius will replace current prime minister Inga Ruginiene, also a Social Democrat.

The Social Democrats -- who lead the governing coalition -- had announced in early June that they would be ousting populist party Nemunas Dawn, criticising its leader Remigijus Zemaitaitis for "inflammatory statements".

Last year, Zemaitaitis was found guilty by a Vilnius court of inciting hatred against Jews and downplaying the Holocaust.

The new centre-left, three-party coalition will still be led by Social Democrats, with the Lithuanian Farmers, Greens and Christian Families Union group and the Democrats "For Lithuania" as minority partners.

It will have 75 seats in the 141-seat parliament.

In their coalition agreement, the three parties pledged to maintain a socially oriented programme, with continued emphasis on defence spending -- a key issue for the ex-Soviet republic that today is a NATO and EU member closely allied to Ukraine.

The three-party coalition must still sign an agreement formalising the new alliance, which will then be approved by the country's president.