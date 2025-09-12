×
Prince Harry makes surprise visit to Ukraine

By AFP | Sep. 12, 2025
British Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper (R) and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky (L) attend a meeting, in Kyiv, on September 12, 2025, amid Russian invasion of Ukraine. [AFP]

Prince Harry made a surprise visit to Ukraine on Friday to support Ukrainian soldiers wounded in the war with Russia.

Harry arrived in Kyiv via overnight train early on Friday, Ukrainian Railways said, posting a video of him being greeted on the platform in the capital.

"Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex arrived in Kyiv by train to see first-hand the destruction caused by Russia's full-scale invasion," it said in a post on social media.

Harry's visit coincides with a trip to Kyiv by British foreign minister Yvette Cooper, her fist overseas visit since taking up the role last week.

The prince was in Ukraine alongside a team from his Invictus Games Foundation, which supports wounded servicemen.

"We cannot stop the war but what we can do is do everything we can to help the recovery process," Harry told British paper The Guardian.

It reported he was due to meet Ukrainian Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko and around 200 Ukrainian veterans.

Harry, who will turn 41 on Monday, met his father, King Charles III, for the first time in nearly two years during a visit to Britain earlier this week.

The prince had become increasingly estranged from the rest of the royal family since stepping down from his royal duties and moving to California with his wife Meghan in 2020.

