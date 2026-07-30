KWS probes mysterious death of 14 elephants near Amboseli National Park

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Elephants of different ages and sexes died in the Amboseli National Park over a period of three weeks. [File, Standard]

At least 14 elephants have died over the last two weeks under mysterious circumstances near the Amboseli National Park.

Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) Head of Communication Duncan Wanyama said that the elephants were discovered dead in different locations surrounding the park, approximately 15 to 30 kilometers from its boundaries.

KWS noted that the elephants were of different ages and sexes and the deaths occurred over a period of three weeks, raising concern among conservationists and local authorities.

Wanyama said KWS, led by vets stationed in the park, has launched investigations into the cause of death of the animals.

Samples collected from the carcasses have been sent to the Government Chemist for analysis.

The deaths have sparked concerns among local leaders, with Narok Governor Patrick Ole Ntutu and his Kajiado counterpart Joseph Ole Lenku visiting the Amboseli park on Wednesday, where they urged KWS to urgently establish the cause of death of the 14 elephants.

“We are expecting a comprehensive report on the mysterious death of these 14 elephants since KWS had taken samples for investigations,” Lenku said.

The Narok governor further said that the region, the land and the animals belong to them and they have been protecting the wildlife.

“These animals are ours. They are not owned by KWS, the region, land and therefore it is our mandate to preserve this region,” Lenku said.

KWS clarified that the elephants were found on surrounding ranches, some up to 30 kilometers from Amboseli National Park.

The issue also opened fresh debate over the delayed handover of Amboseli’s management to Narok County, an issue tied to broader disputes over control of the park.

Narok threatened to withdraw support from President William Ruto in the 2027 General Elections if the matter is not addressed.

“I am waiting for the governor's name. He is the one who said he prayed for this embargo. If he doesn't say the deadline is this, I am saying to the Maasai, there is no way we will give votes to Ruto,” stated one council of elders.