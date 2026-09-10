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Heavy rains destroy houses and business premises in Bungoma

By Jackline Inyanji | Sep. 10, 2026
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Police staff quarters at Makunga Police Station were destroyed following heavy rains in Bungoma County on September 9, 2026.  [Jackline Inyanji, Standard]

Residents of Makunga in Tongaren and Lupela in Likuyani, Bungoma County Government, have raised concerns over the preparedness of the national and county governments ahead of the anticipated El Niño rains.

This comes after several houses and business premises were damaged following a heavy downpour in the area on Wednesday.

Strong winds blew off the roof of police staff quarters at Makunga Police Station, while an officer narrowly escaped death when his house collapsed before he was rescued by residents.

The affected families are now appealing for urgent assistance from the Bungoma County Government.

Addressing the media at Makunga Police Station, residents led by Daniel Simiyu warned that the area could experience flooding if urgent measures are not taken.

Domnic Khwatenge, a businessman, said little had been done to unclog drainage systems, yet the area is prone to flooding.

He said the places where small-scale traders display their wares flood during heavy rainfall and called on the county government and disaster team to move with speed to clear the drainage systems and open up blocked waterways.

“Our businesses are our livelihoods. When it rains heavily, the places where we sell our products are flooded, making it impossible for us to operate. Some traders also lose their goods because of the water,” he said.

Wind blew off the roof of business premises following heavy rains in Makunga market, Tongaren, Bungoma County, on September 9, 2026.  [Jackline Inyanji, Standard]

In Likuyani, more than 50 families in Lupele village in Likuyani Constituency, near Kipsangui, expressed concern that when it rains heavily, their homes, animals and crops are washed away by flash floods.

David Changuzia said that during heavy rains, River Nzoia bursts its banks and destroys farms and houses.

“Plot number 29 where I stay, we are surrounded by River Nzoia. Our plants were destroyed, and no intervention measures have been put in place,” he said.

He called on the county and national governments to help them and relocate them to a safer place.

His wife, Elizabeth Changuzia, said this is the third house they are building due to the effects of floods.

“We are always forced to vacate every time it rains heavily. With El Niño rains coming, we are worried, and we can’t do any development

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