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Kenya shifts from weather warnings to action before crises

By James Wanzala | Aug. 17, 2026
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Business premises marooned by floods in Nairobi. [File, Standard]

For a long time, the Kenya Meteorological Department (KMD) has been informing Kenyans about what is expected, where and the intensity of the weather forecast.

The information has been leaving out what action needs to be taken before the impact of, for instance, rain, floods or landslides.

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