CS Barasa: Community Forest Associations vital to achieving 30 tree cover

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Environment Cabinet Secretary Debora Barasa and Principal Secretary for Mining Harry Kimtai during a tree-planting and forest conservation awareness campaign at the Saboti Forest Station in Trans Nzoia County. [Standard- Martin Ndiema]

Community Forest Associations ( CFAs) are crucial for reaching the goal of 30% tree cover, according to Environment Cabinet Secretary Deborah Barasa.

Speaking during a community awareness event at Saboti forest station in Trans Nzoia County, Barasa highlighted that CFAs serve as the vital link between local communities and sustainable forest management.

"Community Forest Associations are the means through which communities engage in the management, protection and conservation of forest resources in their areas," Barasa stated.

Barasa pointed out that CFAs play a significant role in establishing tree nurseries, producing high quality seedlings and leading efforts to restore degraded forests, all while encouraging members to plant trees on their own farms.

She also mentioned that the Forest Conservation and Management Act acknowledges the essential contributions of CFAs in forest restoration through programs like the Plantation Establishment and Livelihood Improvement Scheme (PELIS) and various silvicultural operations.

According to the Cabinet Secretary, Kenya boasts 233 registered CFAs, with around 80% actively involved in forest conservation and enjoying various user rights. She noted that 197 participatory forest management plans have been approved to steer conservation efforts while improving community livelihoods.

Barasa encouraged Kenyans to make the most of the upcoming El Nino rains by ramping up tree planting efforts and surpassing the national goal.

"We all need to be advocates for tree growing in our communities and take this chance to rejuvenate our forests, ensuring a better future for generations to come," she stated.

Harry Kimtai, the Principal Secretary for Mining and also the patron of the Mt. Elgon Integrated Conservation Livelihood Improvement Programme ( ICLIP) urged CFAs to broaden their initiatives by incorporating ecotourism alongside tree planting.

Kimtai motivated farmers to cultivate indigenous trees, fruit trees and coffee to enhance both forest cover and their household incomes.

Trans Nzoia County Commissioner Alason Hussein called on residents to adhere strictly to environmental regulations, emphasizing that collective responsibility is crucial for protecting forests and preserving Kenya's delicate ecosystems for the future.

Titus Yego, the chairman of the Kenya forest service board, mentioned that the agency has started training forest rangers to foster better relationships with the community and reduce conflicts with those living near forested areas.