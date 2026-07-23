Hyenas impose night lockdown in Mara villages

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Hyenas in the Maasai Mara Game Reserve. [File, Standard]

As the sun sinks behind the Maasai Mara, many families living along the edges of the world-famous wildlife ecosystem know their day is over—not because of government orders, but hyenas.

For hundreds of residents bordering the Maasai Mara Game Reserve and neighbouring conservancies, nightfall has become an unwritten dusk-to-dawn curfew. Children are hurried indoors, livestock are locked behind makeshift enclosures, and anyone venturing outside does so with caution as marauding hyenas roam dangerously close to homes.

The predators are not only stealing sheep—they are steadily robbing families of sleep, income and peace of mind.

What was once an occasional wildlife encounter has escalated into an increasingly costly human-wildlife conflict, with residents saying the predators have become bolder and less fearful of human settlements.

Communities surrounding the Maasai Mara Game Reserve, managed by the Narok County Government, share the ecosystem with wildlife across 26 conservancies, making coexistence both an economic necessity and, increasingly, a nightly gamble.

Monday night brought fresh misery to two families in Molibany Village, Talek Location, near Naboisho Conservancy, after hyenas stormed the homestead of Titimet Olobwakita and killed more than 50 sheep worth an estimated Sh500, 000.

The attack has left villagers questioning why predators are venturing deeper into settlements despite ongoing conservation efforts.

"It is no longer just about losing livestock. People are now afraid because these animals are coming closer to our homes every day," said Kasoe.

In neighbouring Kanyinke Ole Kasoe Village, residents witnessed an encounter that was as bizarre as it was unsettling.

After killing five sheep at one homestead, the same hyenas reportedly returned the following night, broke into an abandoned house and carried away dirty cooking utensils.

The incident briefly lifted spirits, with villagers joking that the predators had "graduated from livestock to household shopping."

But beneath the laughter lay genuine concern.

"If hyenas are now confident enough to walk into houses, what stops them from entering occupied homes?" one resident wondered.

Further southeast in Naikara Village, the story is painfully familiar.

Daniel Kisaika said hyenas recently killed 25 sheep and goats belonging to the Kiyiapi and Santei families, adding to a growing list of attacks across the region.

Kisaika, who documents human-wildlife conflict cases and reports them to the Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS), said the crisis is worsening.

"In the last three months alone, I have reported 65 cases to KWS, including hyena attacks on livestock and elephants invading maize farms and destroying crops," he said.

He said repeated attacks are forcing some families to abandon livestock keeping altogether, despite it being their primary source of livelihood.

Others have tried switching to farming, only to face another enemy.

"Some families sold the few sheep they had because they feared hyenas would attack them. They used the money to prepare land and plant maize, hoping farming would help them survive. But before the crops matured, elephants invaded the farms and destroyed everything," Kisaika said.

He added that more than 10 families have recently lost hundreds of acres of crops to elephants.

Kisaika cited the case of a family identified as Shongo, which recently received Sh130,000 in compensation after losing 13 sheep. However, he said another farmer who lost 25 sheep two months ago is still waiting for payment.

Wildlife conservation experts say changing environmental conditions are driving more predators into human settlements.

Dominic Sakat of the Mara Predators Organisation attributed the increase in attacks to habitat fragmentation, land subdivision and changing wildlife movement patterns, particularly during the rainy season.

"As animals move in search of food and natural habitats continue shrinking, contact between wildlife and people becomes inevitable," Sakat said.

Kenya Wildlife Service Narok Commander Erick Aduda, however, said predator attacks have declined significantly compared with previous years.

He said KWS continues deploying Problem Animal Control teams to track, capture and relocate dangerous animals while working with conservancies, the Narok County Government and conservation partners to install predator-proof bomas, security lighting and other deterrent measures.

"We are working closely with all stakeholders to reduce these incidents before they escalate," Aduda said.

He noted that in July 2025, more than 200 families in Narok County received Sh69 million in compensation for losses caused by wildlife.

According to Aduda, the latest compensation exercise was conducted on June 10, 2026, when affected families received Sh116 million after losing relatives, livestock or property to wild animals.

The compensation programme, administered by the State Department for Wildlife and KWS, supports communities living alongside wildlife in counties including Narok, Laikipia and Taita Taveta.

Under the national compensation framework, families can receive up to Sh5 million for fatalities and up to Sh3 million for injuries, subject to verification and approval.

Yet perhaps the greatest irony is that the very animals turning villages into night-time battlegrounds are also part of the wildlife that sustains the local economy.