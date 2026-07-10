Of greed and doom, who will save Kenya's operation undertakers?

Just imagine living a life of opportunism, eagerly anticipating others’ misfortunes...
They are known for their predation on the vulnerable but indeed, they remain nature's ultimate clean-up crew, offering a vital service that removes harmful bacteria and diseases from the environment, curbing the spread of pathogens that would easily sicken other animals.
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