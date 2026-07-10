IEBC pushes for electoral law changes

IEBC Director of Legal Services Chrispine Owiye. [Courtesy, X/IEBC]

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has proposed sweeping legal and administrative reforms aimed at strengthening Kenya’s pre-election dispute resolution process ahead of the 2027 General Election, including extending the period for determining nomination disputes from 10 to 14 working days.

The proposals are contained in the Commission’s Pre-Election Disputes Resolution Report and Case Digest for the 2022 General Election, launched yesterday.