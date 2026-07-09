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New Bill recommends compulsory annual emissions tests for all vehicles

By Edwin Nyarangi | Jul. 9, 2026
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Motorists are likely to face another mandatory compliance requirement after a new Bill that is before the Senate proposed annual emissions testing for all vehicles.

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