Please enable JavaScript to view advertisements.
×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Stay Informed, Even Offline
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
The Standard

How ocean plastic could end up on your plate

By Wanjiku Kariuki | Jun. 18, 2026
Vocalize Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Vocalize

Plastics wash up on the seafront in Lamu County. [File, Standard]

Toxic chemicals from plastic waste are entering the food Kenyans eat through seafood, the Kenya Coalition to End Plastic Pollution has warned.

In a statement on Thursday, June 18, marking the conclusion of the 11th Our Ocean Conference in Mombasa, toxic chemicals and microplastics are contaminating marine ecosystems, food systems and communities, said the coalition.

Plastic accounts for 80 per cent of marine litter worldwide, according to the coalition.

It cited a study by the Centre for Environment Justice and Development (CEJAD) and partners which found toxic chemicals in many recycled and everyday plastic products sold in the Kenyan market.

The chemicals can leach into the environment.

Marine animals risk consuming plastic waste, which threatens their survival and reaches humans who eat seafood, observed the coalition.

"Beyond this chemical threat, plastics fragment into microplastics that can be ingested by marine life and enter the food chain as seafood, posing serious health risks when consumed," said the coalition.

Exposure to toxic chemicals in plastics and microplastics has been linked to cancer, reproductive disorders and endocrine disruption, noted the coalition.

Land sources account for an estimated 80 per cent of marine plastic pollution, with mismanaged waste carried through rivers and drainage systems into the ocean, explained the coalition.

"This underscores the urgent need to strengthen waste management systems if we are to tackle plastic pollution before it reaches our coastlines and oceans," added the coalition.

Coastal communities face polluted beaches, declining fish catches and contaminated food systems, cautioned the coalition.

It called for support through knowledge sharing, capacity building and sustainable livelihoods for fishers, women, youth and community groups.

"We call on governments, industry, development partners and the international community to move beyond declarations and deliver measurable action," stated the coalition.

The coalition urged government to fully implement and enforce Kenya's Sustainable Waste Management Act and Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) Regulations, which hold producers accountable for the waste they generate and give communities access to waste segregation and recycling systems.

It also called for recognition of waste pickers in formal waste management systems, restoration of mangroves and coral reefs, and a reduction in plastic production alongside a phase-out of hazardous chemicals and single-use plastic products.

The, measures, the coalition noted, are critical to building a toxic-free circular economy while protecting marine ecosystems.

Support Independent Journalism

Stand With Bold Journalism.
Stand With The Standard.

Journalism can't be free because the truth demands investment. At The Standard, we invest time, courage and skills to bring you accurate, factual and impactful stories. Subscribe today and stand with us in the pursuit of credible journalism.

Continue
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payment Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902

Follow The Standard on Google News

Related Topics

Plastic Toxic Food Safety in Kenya Centre for Environment Justice and Development
.

Latest Stories

US beats China to clinch Sh9.7tr minerals deal
US beats China to clinch Sh9.7tr minerals deal
Enterprise
By Brian Ngugi
30 mins ago
KNEC braces for tough season as over 3.5 million learners sit exams
Education
By Mike Kihaki
30 mins ago
LSK threatens to sue State over continued NSSF deductions
National
By Okumu Modachi
30 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

Who's fooling whom on JKIA deal? Chirchir triggers more questions
By Macharia Kamau 30 mins ago
Who's fooling whom on JKIA deal? Chirchir triggers more questions
KNEC braces for tough season as over 3.5 million learners sit exams
By Mike Kihaki 30 mins ago
KNEC braces for tough season as over 3.5 million learners sit exams
Matiang'i holds talks with Sifuna team in unity bid
By Ndung’u Gachane 30 mins ago
Matiang'i holds talks with Sifuna team in unity bid
Chivayo: Fraudster tycoon who rubs shoulders with Presidents
By David Odongo and Macharia Kamau 30 mins ago
Chivayo: Fraudster tycoon who rubs shoulders with Presidents
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved