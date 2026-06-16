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Calls grow to stop construction of Imenti airstrip in protected forest

By Peter Muiruri | Jun. 16, 2026
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Proposed projects in Imenti Forest have triggered a legal and environmental dispute. [Courtesy]

Public opposition to the construction of an airstrip in the Upper Imenti Forest Reserve in Meru County is intensifying, with calls to halt the project growing louder.

Conservation groups, community leaders and environmental advocates have united in demanding an immediate stop, warning that the development threatens biodiversity and undermines forest protection efforts.

The latest appeal comes from Rhino Ark Kenya Charitable Trust, a conservation organisation focused on protecting Kenya’s mountain forest ecosystems through electric fencing, community partnerships and sustainable resource management.

In a statement, Rhino Ark called on the National Environment Management Authority (NEMA) to suspend all works pending compliance with environmental laws and constitutional requirements.

“As a long-standing conservation partner in the Mt Kenya ecosystem, Rhino Ark has invested over a billion shillings over 14 years in conservation infrastructure, including 320 kilometres of electric fencing around Mt Kenya forests,” the organisation said.

Through its Rhino Charge off-road event, the organisation has raised funds over 37 years to protect more than 650,000 hectares of forest habitats and construct 853 kilometres of electric fencing to reduce human–wildlife conflict.

At the 37th Rhino Charge held in Samburu, Sh365 million was raised in an event attended by President William Ruto.

Rhino Ark said the investments have reduced human–wildlife conflict and strengthened conservation in a key ecosystem.

The organisation raised concern that the airstrip is being constructed within a protected forest that forms part of the Mt Kenya ecosystem, also gazetted as a national reserve for its ecological and water catchment value.

The project is expected to include a State Lodge and a golf course.

Rhino Ark also argued that no public participation or Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) had been conducted, and no licence had been issued by NEMA, raising concerns over legality and oversight.

Mt Kenya is one of Kenya’s five main water towers, supplying water for irrigation, hydropower, agriculture and livelihoods. The Upper Imenti Forest lies on the divide between the Tana and Ewaso Nyiro basins, making it ecologically sensitive.

The ecosystem hosts more than 880 plant species, including 81 endemics, and supports wildlife such as elephants, bongo, leopard and over 50 highland bird species. 

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Related Topics

Imenti Forest Airstrip Project Rhino Ark Kenya NEMA
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