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Conservationists oppose plan to carve up Imenti Forest for State lodge, airstrip

By Leeroy Wuone | Jun. 5, 2026
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Elephants grazing at lower Imenti forest. [File, Standard]

The Green Belt Movement has strongly condemned a proposal to construct a State lodge, airstrip and golf course within Imenti Forest in Meru County.

In a statement dated June 4, the conservation group said the plan undermines constitutional safeguards protecting forests and other critical public resources.

“Kenyans must ask themselves a simple question: How does an airstrip qualify as forest conservation? How does a golf course protect water catchments? How does a State lodge restore degraded ecosystems? These projects are not necessities. They are luxuries. They have no place in a protected public forest,” the group said.

“This is not development. It is environmental thuggery dressed up as economic progress,” it added.

The movement accused the government of using public resources for political gain, arguing that the project will proceed without adequate public participation or compliance with environmental assessment laws.

It called for full disclosure of all plans linked to Imenti and Kambakia forests, as well as any other proposed development sites.

“We demand an immediate halt to any processes aimed at allocating, licensing or converting forest land for these purposes. We further call upon Parliament, the National Land Commission, environmental regulators, civil society organisations and all Kenyans of goodwill to remain vigilant and resist any attempt to undermine the integrity of our public forests,” the statement read.

The proposal to build a State lodge, airstrip and golf course in Imenti Forest first emerged in September 2025 after environmental groups raised concern over the project.

The issue resurfaced this month after reports that Meru County leadership and the Kenya Forest Service (KFS) had moved to set aside part of the forest for development.

In a related case, a tender was awarded to Konyon Company Limited (commonly referred to as Canon) to build a luxury eco-hotel inside the Sanctuary Block of Ngong Road Forest. However, following public backlash, the Ministry of Environment and Forestry halted the project and revoked the construction permits.

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Green Belt Movement Imenti Forest Imenti Forest
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