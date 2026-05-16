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Africa's energy debate ignoring critical power distribution crisis, expert warns

By Juliet Omelo | May. 16, 2026
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Beacon Power Services’ founder and CEO, Bim Adisa, speaks at the Africa Forward Summit in Nairobi. [Juliet Omelo, Standard]

The conversation around Africa’s energy future has focused too heavily on electricity generation while overlooking major losses within distribution systems, according to industry experts.

Speaking during the Africa Forward Summit in Nairobi, the founder and CEO of Beacon Power Services, Bim Adisa, said weak electricity distribution networks remain one of the continent’s most under-discussed energy challenges despite millions of consumers grappling with unreliable power supply.

Adisa argued that while governments and investors have largely concentrated on expanding generation capacity and, to some extent, transmission infrastructure, distribution systems continue to suffer massive inefficiencies that undermine electricity access and reliability.

“Most of the conversation about electric energy in Africa is about generation. There is occasional mention of transmission, and almost no discussion about distribution,” he said.

According to Adisa, an estimated 35 to 40 per cent of electricity generated across Africa is lost or unaccounted for because of technical and commercial inefficiencies within power distribution networks.

“That is even more surprising considering that 35-40% of the electricity generated on the continent is unaccounted for. This is a critical problem for Africa,” he stated.

He noted that while nearly 600 million Africans still lack access to electricity, the quality and reliability of supply for those already connected to national grids must also become a major priority.

“Yes, we must focus on ensuring access for the 600 million that do not have access to electricity, but at BPS, we would suggest that quality and reliability of supply for the 600 million that do have access is just as critical a challenge,” Adisa said.

He further observed that unreliable electricity remains a major obstacle for households, businesses and industries, particularly in urban centres that serve as Africa’s commercial and industrial hubs.

“For many consumers, the issue is no longer simply access to electricity, but whether that electricity is stable and reliable enough to support economic activity,” he added.

At the centre of Adisa’s remarks was the role being played by Beacon Power Services, which partners with utility firms across Africa to deploy software and data-driven systems aimed at reducing grid losses and improving efficiency.

According to the company, its interventions are already helping improve electricity reliability for more than 40 million consumers across the continent.

“By partnering with electric utilities across Africa and providing data and software solutions tailored to address the unique challenges African utilities face, we are helping to significantly reduce grid losses,” Adisa said.

Energy experts attending the summit noted that strengthening distribution infrastructure could become increasingly important as African countries push for industrialisation, digital transformation and expanded electricity access.

The discussion comes amid growing calls for African governments to modernise ageing grid systems and adopt smart technologies capable of improving power management, revenue collection and service reliability.

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Africa Africa Energy Generation Africa Energy Infrastructure Africa Energy Debate
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