How community-led innovation is reshaping Africa's energy landscape

As global energy systems face rising demand, fragile supply chains and increasing pressure for resilience, Africa is emerging as both a testing ground and a proving ground for new models of energy access. Rapid population growth, expanding digital economies and accelerating urbanisation are driving expectations for reliable power. Yet access remains uneven: many communities are technically connected but still lack affordable, dependable electricity, revealing the limits of grid-led approaches alone. Increasingly, it is local entrepreneurs and communities who are designing solutions grounded in the practical realities of daily life.

I witnessed this shift firsthand during the Nigeria Electrification Project, which delivered nearly a million new connections and brought power to healthcare facilities and universities across the country. Electricity is often measured in megawatts or grid points, but its real measure is impact - clinics able to refrigerate vaccines, students studying safely after dark and small businesses operating without costly fuel generators. Once electricity reaches people, the question changes from who is connected to how power strengthens institutions, expands opportunity and drives growth.

Across Africa, decentralised systems such as solar mini-grids, standalone home systems and productive-use technologies are closing the gaps that traditional grids struggle to reach. These models are proving that energy systems succeed when they are designed around how people actually live and work. Instead of waiting for large-scale infrastructure to catch up, innovators are deploying modular, adaptable solutions that expand alongside communities and local economies.

The strength of these systems lies in their local grounding. In Kenya, Drop Access deploys solar-powered medical refrigeration that allows vaccines and blood supplies to be stored safely in remote areas, directly linking energy access with healthcare outcomes. In Rwanda, IRIBA Water Group’s solar-powered smart water kiosks integrate purification, mobile payments and remote monitoring, expanding safe water access while opening new income streams. In parts of Nigeria, decentralised renewable solutions are extending working hours for small enterprises and stabilising healthcare services. For many families and communities across East Africa, pay-as-you-go solar models have replaced kerosene spending with investments in livelihoods, a tangible step from subsistence energy use to economic participation.

What ties these different examples together is context. Energy access endures when it connects directly to essential needs — food, health, education, commerce and communication. Systems built around these realities are valued locally, maintained over time and scaled sustainably.

Yet financing remains a persistent barrier. Global investment still tends to favour large, centralised projects even when decentralised systems can deliver access faster and at lower cost. Results-based financing mechanisms, including programmes supported by Sustainable Energy for All, are helping bridge this gap by linking funding to verified outcomes and attracting private capital. Without these models, many local innovations risk stalling at the pilot stage.

At the same time, partnerships that combine local insight with international technical and financial expertise are shaping the next phase of development. The collaborative model behind Nigeria’s electrification efforts can be seen globally through organisations recognised by the Zayed Sustainability Prize, a platform I am proud to serve on as part of its Selection Committee. This global award supports innovators translating sustainable solutions into scalable impact. For example, the 2026 Energy Category winner, Switzerland-based BASE Foundation, works with governments and entrepreneurs across Africa to develop cooling and financing solutions for schools and healthcare facilities, echoing the continent’s community-led approach while helping it scale sustainably. Prize winners and finalists, such as Drop Access and IRIBA Water Group, underscore an important message: while contexts differ, the principles of inclusive, locally driven energy innovation are universal. Visibility, partnerships and access to knowledge matter as much as financial capital when it comes to scaling solutions that reach those most in need.

Africa’s energy transition, and indeed the world’s, will be defined less by megawatts added to national grids and more by how effectively power supports communities, livelihoods and essential services. Community-led innovations across the continent are already showing what this future looks like, and global platforms that elevate such efforts can ensure it becomes the norm, not the exception.

The lesson is simple but profound: energy transitions succeed when they prioritise use over infrastructure. By investing in community-driven models and the partnerships that help them scale, we can build a global energy landscape defined not by scarcity but by resilience, ingenuity and shared strength.

The writer is the Senior Director, Universal Energy Facility at Sustainable Energy for All