Drought devastates Turkana as pastoralists trek long distances for water and pasture

A Turkana herdsman companied by herdsboy migrate with cattle to the border of Ethiopia in search of water and pasture for the animals following biting drought in the region. [File, Standard]

At least eight out of every ten people in Turkana County have been affected by the ongoing drought, as prolonged dry conditions continue to devastate livelihoods in northern Kenya.

The drought, which began around August last year, has severely hit pastoral communities, wiping out pasture, drying up water sources, and weakening livestock, the backbone of the local economy.

Turkana County Commissioner Julius Kavita says the situation remains dire, with several boreholes, dams and seasonal rivers across the county now dry.

“Most seasonal rivers are now just sand beds. In some places, people have to dig shallow wells to access water,” Kavita says.

Despite the intense heat, both humans and livestock are urgently in need of water. The crisis has forced many pastoralists to migrate with their livestock to neighbouring Uganda, particularly the Orum area near the Kenya-Uganda border, where pasture and water are still available.

Kavita notes that local administrators from both countries have engaged communities, including the Karamojong pastoralists in Uganda, to allow Turkana herders temporary grazing access as a short-term mitigation measure.

Kobebe Dam in Uganda also feeds many livestock from both countries, helping pastoralists sustain their herds.

“We have mutual understanding agreements to support pastoralists across borders in this difficult period,” said the commissioner. However, movement toward Nyandapal and Mogila has been affected because of political instability in South Sudan.

Among the hardest-hit locations are Korkro in Turkana North, Loima, Suguta Valley, Turkana East, Katilia, Koraruk, Lobei, Todonyang, the Kerio Delta, Kalapata, and Namukuse. Suguta Valley, about 270 kilometres from Lodwar, has virtually no pasture, forcing herders to trek long distances in search of grazing land. Some animals are dying along migration routes due to exhaustion, dehydration, and lack of fodder.

“When animals become emaciated, livelihoods are directly threatened. Livestock is the main economic pillar here,” Kavita noted.

Southern Turkana regions, including Kalapata, Lokichar, and Loima, are also experiencing extreme dryness, affecting both people and animals.

To cushion residents, Kavita said the national government has doubled food rations distributed to vulnerable households, increasing allocations from about 560 metric tonnes to 1,000 metric tonnes.

The Kenya Red Cross and other humanitarian agencies are also providing relief support, including medical camps for highly malnourished children. Oscar Okumu, Kenya Red Cross Society Head of North Rift Region, lead distribution of nutritional supplements. [Mercy Kahenda, Standard]

Fortunately, despite the severity of the drought, no human deaths have been directly reported so far, though suffering is widespread and livestock losses continue to mount.

“The animals look weak, and communities are under strain. We must give this situation the attention it deserves to prevent escalation,” Kavita said.

Loima MCA Mark Akeru has called for sustained emergency allocations and long-term investment in water infrastructure, livestock support, and climate resilience to protect pastoral communities from recurring drought cycles.“Animals are dying because of long distance and migration patterns. Individuals are also at risk,” he said.

Turkana Deputy County Secretary Joseph Nyang’a said pastoralists from Loima, Letata, Lobei and Lotewot cross into Uganda, but there are restrictions from the Ugandan government.

“Pastoralists from Turkana are languishing and need interventions from the Kenyan Government,” he said, noting that some cows raided from Uganda were not returned.

As mitigation, the government is purchasing hay and animal feeds to support livestock and repairing broken boreholes to improve water access. [Mercy Kahenda]

“The last drought we were losing three to four children between six and 59 months. Right now, from mass screening, is more of what was happening. Where we are headed to may be critical,” added Loyoko.

The county was receiving nutritional support from partners like UNICEF but this stopped following Stop Work order by U.S President Donald Trump.

The U.S. government was allocated my Sh1.2 billion for nutritional commodities, but the county is allocating only Sh38 million.

The effects of drought are devastating, according to Chief Officer County services Agnes Maana said more cases of malnutrition are expected to be on the rise because of lack of water.

All animals from Sudan and Turkana are scrambling for water and some are dying along the way in a few water points in the county.

“If animals are dying, what if children. We used to getting commodities from Kenya for severe malnourished children, but because of U.S. stop word order issued by Trump, we expect more mortality rates as cases increase every day,” said Maana.